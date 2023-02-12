Kamaldeen Sulemana becomes first player to complete 8 dribbles in Premier League game this season

Kamaldeen Sulemana made his first Premier League start for Southampton at St. Mary's and impressed with his performance, even though the team lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite the defeat, Sulemana shone as he made 8 successful dribbles out of 13 attempts during the game. This impressive feat made him the first player this season in the Premier League to complete eight dribbles in a single match.

The 20-year-old Ghanaian has been making waves in the football world and has caught the eye of many European clubs. His debut in the Premier League came during a half-time substitution in the match against Brentford, where he showed flashes of brilliance, leading to his start against Wolves. Head coach Nathan Jones was convinced of Sulemana's potential and started him upfront in a 3-5-2 formation alongside Paul Onuachu.

Although Wolves attacker Adama Traore had the second-most dribbles in the game, he was still four successful dribbles behind Sulemana's impressive performance. The Ghanaian's energy and hunger on the field were evident and his display has only added to the growing hype surrounding him.

The former Rennes attacker’s 8 dribbles was the most completed by a player in their first Premier League start since Paul Pogba in 2016 (9 v Southampton).

This record comes as no surprise as the Ghanaian was amongst the top two percent of the most prolific dribblers in the French Ligue 1.

By Joel Bortey