Kamaldeen Sulemana cuts short Ghana holiday to undergo Atalanta medical after €21.5m deal

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to complete a move to Italian Serie A side Atalanta, having agreed to cut short his holiday in Accra for a medical in Bergamo on Sunday.

Atalanta have reached an agreement with Southampton for the 23-year-old winger in a deal worth â‚¬17.5 million plus â‚¬4 million in add-ons, alongside team bonuses and a 15% sell-on clause. Sulemana is expected to sign a four-year contract with the option for a fifth season.

The former FC NordsjÃ¦lland and Stade Rennais winger joined Southampton in January 2023 for a club-record fee and made 26 appearances in the Premier League, scoring once. While his time in England saw limited goal output, his blistering pace, agility and flair on the ball caught the eye of Atalanta’s scouting team.

Atalanta are keen to integrate him quickly into their squad as they gear up for a busy campaign in both Serie A and Europe.

The move marks a fresh chapter for the Black Stars winger as he looks to reignite his club career in Italy.