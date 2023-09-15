Kamaldeen Sulemana: Ghana winger faces three match suspension after making injury return for Southampton

Southampton will be missing the services of their star forward Kamaldeen Sulemana in their next three games following his clumsy tackle on James Justin in the 4-1 defeat to Leicester City on Friday night in the English Championship.

The former Nordsjaelland forward made his first start for The Saints this season after returning from injury.

He came on after the break and injected some pace into Southampton’s game until he was sent off.

Leicester City took an early lead with a skillful pass exchange between Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi, which resulted in a composed side-foot finish by Vardy

. Kasey McAteer extended the lead to two after just 18 minutes with a brilliant through ball from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Although Sam Edozie secured a response for the Saints, Wilfred Ndidi ensured Leicester went into halftime with a 3-1 advantage.

The outstanding Mavididi added a fourth goal with a remarkable solo run from deep within his own half against a team that had bested the Foxes twice in the previous season.

The Premier League campaign concluded with both teams facing relegation.