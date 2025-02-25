Kamaldeen Sulemana has everything a winger needs to succeed - Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has singled out former Right to Dream Academy teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana as the best player he has played alongside.

The duo honed their skills at Right to Dream Academy in Ghana before moving to Danish club Nordsjaelland, where they caught the attention of top European clubs. Kudus later joined Ajax Amsterdam, while Kamaldeen moved to French side Rennes before securing a switch to Southampton.

In an interview with Perspectives [Rising Ballers], the West Ham star explained his choice: “I’ll go with Kamaldeen of Southampton because I knew him since he was young. We played in the same academy in Ghana and Denmark. He’s the best player I’ve played with. I think he has everything a winger needs to succeed.”

When asked about the toughest opponent he has faced, the Black Stars playmaker named Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara, recalling their clash in the UEFA Champions League when Kudus faced Liverpool at Anfield.

“The best player I’ve played against, I’ll say Thiago Alcantara, when he was at Liverpool. Growing up, I loved watching him play. He was untouchable. I was a fan on the pitch but, at the same time, doing my work,” Kudus stated.

Kudus, who has been in fine form for West Ham, will be aiming to open his scoring account for the year when the Hammers take on Leicester City on Thursday.