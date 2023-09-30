Kamaldeen Sulemana inspires Southampton to victory with brace of assists against Leeds United

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana was at his best for Southampton in the English Championship clash against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

Sulemana, who was making his first start for the club this season, provided two assists in the 3-1 victory at the Saint Mary's.

The Saints got off to a bright start after Adam Armstrong broke the deadlock after just two minutes.

Sulemana found William Smallbone for his side's second on the half hour mark before delivering an inch-perfect pass to Armstrong for the third five minutes later.

Pascal Struijk pulled one back for Leeds United in the second half but it was not enough for a fightback from the visitors.

Meanwhile, Sulemana lasted 60 minutes as he continues his full recovery after an injury-affected start to the campaign.

The 21-year-old is hoping to lead Southampton back to the Premier League following their demotion from the topflight last season.

He joined the Saints in January 2023 from French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.