Kamaldeen Sulemana is back properly from his injury - Southampton manager

Southampton manager Martin Russell has revealed that Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is in top shape to return from his injury layoff as the 2024-2025 Premier League season enters its hectic Christmas schedule.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the Saints' clash with Liverpool on Sunday, November 24, Martin shared an optimistic update on Sulemana, who recently made his return from a lengthy injury layoff just before the last international break.

Liverpool head into the match top of the league, holding a five-point lead, while Southampton sit at the bottom of the table with only one win from 11 matches.

Martin confirmed that Sulemana, alongside Ryan Fraser, is fully fit and ready for action.

“Ryan Fraser and Kamaldeen are back properly now. Everything else is pretty much the same.”

Sulemana, who joined Southampton after a stint at Stade Rennes, has made two Premier League appearances so far this season and provided an assist in his sole EFL Cup outing.