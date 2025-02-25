GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Liberia
Sri-Lanka
Ghana's No. 1

Kamaldeen Sulemana is the best player I’ve played with – Mohammed Kudus

Published on: 25 February 2025
Kamaldeen Sulemana is the best player I’ve played with – Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United attacker, Mohammed Kudus has named former Right to Dream teammate, Kamaldeen Sulemana as the best player he’s played with.

The pair played together at the Danish League before Kudus joined Ajax with Sulemana also joining Stade Rennes subsequently.

At the national team level, the duo played together during the 2022 World Cup.

Although having the privilege of playing alongside high-profile players across his career, Kudus opted for Kamaldeen when pressed about the best player he’s played with.

“I’ll go with Kamaldeen of Southampton because I have known him since he was young; because we played the same academy in Ghana, Denmark also. He’s the best player I’ve played with. I think he has everything a winger needs to succeed,” he told Perspectives [Rising Ballers].

It's long been an open secret, the winger’s admiration for Thiago Alcantara. Quizzed about the best player he’s played against, Kudus said, “The best player I’ve played against I’ll say Thiago Alcantara when he was at Liverpool.

"Growing up, I really loved watching him play and I really loved how he was playing because I like players that entertain the game and try to just entertain themselves and enjoy the game.

"So, playing against him at Anfield, he was untouchable. I was a fan on the pitch but same time doing the work.”

Mohammed Kudus will be hoping for his first goal of the year when struggling Leicester visit West Ham on Thursday.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more