Kamaldeen Sulemana praised for outstanding community impact after Southampton award win

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana has been praised for his deep engagement in local outreach after being named Southampton FC’s Professional Footballers Association (PFA) Community Champion for the 2024/25 season.

The award, presented in partnership with the Saints Foundation, recognises players who go beyond the pitch to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

Sulemana’s recognition comes after a season of consistent participation in community programmes, where his willingness to connect with participants and adapt to their needs stood out.

One notable moment was his visit to Oasis Academy Mayfield, where he tailored his communication style to suit a group of students with varying abilities.

On another occasion, the forward stayed past his scheduled time to support a local tournament, engaging with both winners and runners-up, and ensuring every participant left with encouragement and a photograph.

“Kamaldeen impressed our project staff with his commitment to the sessions and how well he adapted to engage meaningfully with participants,” said Sam Fulling, Managing Director of the Saints Foundation.

The PFA’s CEO, Maheta Molango, lauded the collective efforts of players across clubs this season, noting their off-field commitment and social responsibility.

Meg Collett, representing the women’s team, was also named a Community Champion, capping a season of admirable service by Southampton’s players.