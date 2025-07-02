Kamaldeen Sulemana proud to join Atalanta after completing move from Southampton

Kamaldeen Sulemana says he is proud to join the Atalanta family after completing a move from Southampton.

The Ghanaian winger was officially unveiled on Wednesday, marking the latest chapter in a career that has taken him through Denmark, France, and England.

“I am very happy to be here, and I’m proud. Thank you to Atalanta fans and the club for welcoming me. It’s a real privilege. Forza Atalanta,” he said after his signing.

The 23-year-old brings great experience to Bergamo, with 44 Premier League games, 34 Ligue 1 appearances, and 42 outings in the Danish Superliga already behind him. He has also featured in UEFA club competitions and played a key role in Southampton’s promotion to the Premier League last season.

Known for his pace, directness, and dribbling, Kamaldeen reunites with Ivan JuriÄ‡, his former manager at Southampton. The two worked closely last season, and the winger flourished under JuriÄ‡’s guidance.

Born in Techiman and a product of the Right to Dream Academy, Kamaldeen made his name at FC NordsjÃ¦lland before moving to Rennes and then Southampton. He has represented Ghana 20 times since making his debut in 2020.