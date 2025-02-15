Kamaldeen Sulemana scores first EPL goal of the season in Southampton's defeat to Bournemouth

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana registered his first goal of the season but Southampton suffered a home defeat to in-form AFC Bournemouth.

Sulemana powered home with his left foot after receiving a pass from Nigerian forward Paul Onauchu to hand the Saints a boost with 18 minutes remaining.

However, the Cherries restored their two goal lead after Marcus Tarvenier finished off an Antoine Semenyo assist late in the game.

The visitors had a good start to the game after Burkina Faso striker Dango Ouattara opened the scoring just 14 minutes into the match.

Bournemouth doubled their lead two minutes later through Ryan Christie.

Meanwhile, Sulemana looks to be finding his form under manager Ivan Juric, contributing his third goal across all competitions, with a goal and an assist in the FA Cup.

The player, who turned 23 on February 15, has made 13 appearances in the Premier League this season.