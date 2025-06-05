Kamaldeen Sulemana: Turkish outfit Trabzonspor eye loan move for Ghana winger

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor are reportedly looking to secure the loan signing of Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

Trabzonspor are keen to snap up the former Ajax and Stade Rennais star from Southampton in an attempt to augment their team for the new season.

The 23-year-old made 26 appearances in the Premier league in the recently concluded season, scoring one goal and providing an assist across the period.

Sulemana has caught the attention of Trabzonspor, who intend to sign the Ghanaian international on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The Black Stars winger and Southampton will be featuring in the English Championship after failing to maintain their Premier League spot. The Saints returns to the lower-tier after finishing bottom with just 12 points from 38 matches.

Currently under contract until 2027, the pacey Ghanaian winger has yet to make a decision about his future.

Meanwhile, it is unknown whether Southampton will sanction a move for the Ghanaian winger or keep him at the club for the Championship campaign.