'Kamaldeen Sulemana will thrive in Serie A' – Hearts of Oak boss Didi Dramani

Hearts of Oak head coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has backed Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana to thrive in Italy’s Serie A following his expected move to Atalanta.

Sulemana completed the first phase of his mandatory medical assessment on Monday, ahead of a permanent transfer from English Championship side Southampton to the Bergamo-based club.

Dramani, who coached Sulemana at the Right to Dream Academy and later reunited with him at Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, believes the 23-year-old's attributes are well suited for the demands of Italian football.

“He will be better in that one [Serie A]. I think he will excel,” Dramani told Joy Sports.

The move to Atalanta will mark Sulemana’s third spell in one of Europe’s top five leagues, having previously featured in Ligue 1 with Stade Rennes and in the Premier League with Southampton.

Dramani highlighted Sulemana’s explosive pace as a major asset that could make a significant difference in the tactical landscape of Serie A.

“Speed is a huge component when it comes to talents. When you go for a player who can run but cannot pass the ball. You take him and give him the ball. With time, he will run with it and learn how to pass the ball,” he added.

Sulemana joined Southampton from Rennes in January 2023 and is expected to complete his move to Atalanta in the coming days.