Southampton bid farewell to the Premier League with a spirited performance on Sunday, holding Liverpool to a thrilling 4-4 draw, and Kamaldeen Sulemana stole the show by scoring his first goals for the club.

The Ghana international, who arrived at Southampton in January for a record fee, showcased his immense talent at St Mary's, netting twice in an enthralling encounter.

Initially, it appeared that Southampton would end their campaign on a sour note when they fell behind 2-0 within the first 14 minutes, with Liverpool's Jota and Firmino putting the visitors in a comfortable position.

However, the home side showed great resilience, mounting a comeback with goals from James Ward-Prowse and Sulemana. The Ghanaian forward displayed his sharp instincts with a well-taken finish, breaking his scoring drought for Southampton.

Riding the wave of their first-half revival, Southampton completed a remarkable turnaround within three minutes of the second half. Sulemana embarked on a solo run from one end of the pitch to the other, evading any challenges, and expertly curled the ball into the net from the edge of the area, securing his second goal of the match.

Liverpool's defence struggled to provide ample protection for goalkeeper Kelleher, resulting in another defensive lapse that allowed Southampton to extend their lead to 4-2. In a stunning fashion, substitute Adam Armstrong capitalized on a misplaced pass, evaded the defenders, and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner just two minutes after entering the game.

This back-and-forth affair, however, had one more twist in store as Liverpool shocked the crowd at St Mary's with two quickfire goals to level the scoreline. Cody Gakpo tapped in a goal to narrow the deficit before Luis Díaz unleashed a powerful strike to bring the Reds back on level terms.

Sulemana, undoubtedly, will relish his outstanding performance, capping off the season on a high note by scoring against a reputable side like Liverpool. His contributions showcased his immense potential and left Southampton fans excited for what the future holds for the talented forward.