Kamaldeen Sulemana's red card against Leicester City rescinded

Ghana winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana will be available for Southampton's clash against Ipswich Town following the successful appeal of his red card.

The Black Stars forward was sent off late in the game against Leicester City following a controversial foul on defender James Justin.

However, the Saints appealed the decision which was overturned by the review team.

Southampton manager confirmed the availability of Sulemana and defender Jan Bednarek for Tuesday's game.

“Flynn Downes came off and is a bit doubtful for tomorrow. It’s not going to be a long one, but it’s touch and go for tomorrow," he said in a pre-match presser.

"Jan Bednarek is back in the squad and we won our appeal with Kamaldeen, so Kamaldeen is in the squad which is good news.”

Sulemana was only making his first appearance of the season in the game last Friday after fully recovery from an injury that kept him out since the start of the new campaign.

He missed the games against the Central African Republic and Liberia during the international break.