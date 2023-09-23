Kamaldeen Sulemana's Southampton suffers fourth consecutive loss

Southampton's recent woes continued as they succumbed to a fourth consecutive defeat, this time at the hands of Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who entered the game as a substitute in the 69th minute, couldn't reverse the team's fortunes.

The Saints' dismal run of form is reminiscent of their struggles last season when they finished at the bottom of the Premier League, leading to relegation.

In their current spell of misfortune, Southampton has fallen to Sunderland, Leicester, Ipswich Town, and Middlesbrough in successive matches, marking their worst streak since the previous season when they endured five consecutive defeats, culminating in their demotion. Their top-flight struggles continued as they failed to secure a win in their last 13 matches.

For Sulemana, who joined the team in January, it has been a challenging journey, with his standout moment coming on the final day of last season when he netted two goals in a thrilling clash against Liverpool that ended in a draw.

Southampton now find themselves in 15th place on the table after eight matches, hoping to turn the tide and regain their form in the challenging Championship campaign.