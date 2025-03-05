"Kamaldeen will lift a trophy, break Asamoah Gyan's records"- Ghanaian pastor reveals prophecy

A Ghanaian pastor, prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, has disclosed that winger Kamaldeen Sulemana will be the saviour of the Black Stars.

According to the man of God, it was revealed to him that the Southampton winger will have a successful career and will go on to break records set by legendary forward Asamoah Gyan.

In a post on Facebook, the pastor added that Sulemana will score a hat-trick at the World Cup to lead the country to the quarter-final of the competition.

"The Lord reveal to me in my spirit walk, Kamaldeen Sulemana. I saw Ghana getting to quarter finals of the World Cup because he scored a hat-trick to get us there. He will stand tall in the Afcon and break Asamoah Gyan's records," he wrote on Facebook.

"I see him lifting a trophy for his club after the disappointment at the finals on the first angle.

"He will become the biggest news in African football. From August 29th the wave will begin. They will sabotage him with a scandal but it will fail.

"There Is a constant attack on him because he is the crown of Ghana football in time, he will save the Black Stars. There are things to be done."

Sulemana is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.