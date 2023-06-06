"Kamaldeen would be needed for AFCON U23"- Fredrick Acheampong reveals

Management committee chairman of the Black Meteors, Fredrick Acheampong has revealed that the team will need the services of Southampton star Kamaldeen Sulemana for the AFCON U23 championship.

The 21-year-old is eligible to play for the Black Meteors at the competition which begins later this month.

However, Black Stars teammate Mohammed Kudus has been ruled out of the tournament due to the age eligibility requirement.

“We are negotiating with the players and the Black Stars technical team to see if most of them will be available. In any case the Black Stars game is on the 18th so after that those who are available can join us," he told Graphic Sports.

“Kudus is not eligible because he was born in the year 2000 but there are other players in the Black Stars like Kamaldeen and Nuamah who would be needed in the Black Meteors," he added.

Ghana has been drawn in Group A of the competition alongside host Morocco, Congo and Guinea.

The tournament will serve as the qualification competition for the 2024 summer Olympic Games in Paris.