Kamaradini Mamudu seals move to Medeama SC from Tamale City

Published on: 27 July 2023
Kamaradini Mamudu has agreed to join Ghana Premier League champions Medeama SC from Tamale City.

The right-back had earlier agreed to personal terms with the Tarkwa based-side following Tamale City's demotion to the Division League last season.

After several weeks the two parties have finalised the deal for Kamaradini Mamudu to join the Tarkwa-based club.

The 20-year-old signed a two-year contract with Medeama SC ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The Yellow and Mauve outfit has signed the defender in an effort to improve the squad for the next season.

The club will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and admits that reinforcements are required.

Kamaradini Mamudu will have to fight for a spot on the Medeama SC team after signing.

The team is currently preparing for a match against Remo Stars FC of Nigeria in the preliminary round of CAF Champions League qualification which comes off next month.

