Kano Pillars coach warns players to stay grounded after Cup success ahead of Kotoko clash

Kano Pillars FC coach Ibrahim Musa has warned his players not to get carried away by the team’s Aiteo Cup triumph and lose their focus as CAF Champions League approaches.

The Masu Gida on Sunday beat Niger Tornadoes on 4-3 penalties after a scoreless draw to clinch the 2019 Aiteo Cup (FA Cup).

It has been 66 years since Kano Pillars last lifted the coveted trophy and that was in 1953.

"Notwithstanding our Aiteo Cup victory, we have another task ahead of us on the continent. So, I hope we will not get carried away by these celebrations and lose focus," Musa said.

Kano Pillars will face Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko in the preliminary qualifying round of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

Musa adds his side require full focus and concentration.

"We need full concentration to face a big team with big history in African football," he added.

"Asante Kotoko are two-time champions, they are one of the oldest teams so I hope this win will push us to face them in Kano to beat them so when we go back to Ghana anything can happen."

By Nuhu Adams