Kanoute tips Inaki Williams for Africa's Best Player shortlist

Mali legend Frederic Kanoute has tipped Inaki Williams to be among the top contenders for Africa's best player of the year.

The Ghana forward had a stellar season with Athletic Club, winning the Copa del Rey and scoring 14 goals with 5 assists in 39 matches.

Kanoute, a former Sevilla star and the 2007 CAF African Best Player, believes that Inaki's impressive contributions make him a strong candidate for the accolade. He places Inaki in the same league as Mohamed Salah and Ademola Lookman.

"It's difficult for me to give a name because Inaki Williams did well and had a fantastic season at Athletic," Kanoute told 3Sports. He further added, "Maybe I will say Lookman, Salah, and Williams."

Last year's award was claimed by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.