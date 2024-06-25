GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Kanoute tips Inaki Williams for Africa's Best Player shortlist

Published on: 25 June 2024
Inaki Williams

Mali legend Frederic Kanoute has tipped Inaki Williams to be among the top contenders for Africa's best player of the year.

The Ghana forward had a stellar season with Athletic Club, winning the Copa del Rey and scoring 14 goals with 5 assists in 39 matches.

Kanoute, a former Sevilla star and the 2007 CAF African Best Player, believes that Inaki's impressive contributions make him a strong candidate for the accolade. He places Inaki in the same league as Mohamed Salah and Ademola Lookman.

"It's difficult for me to give a name because Inaki Williams did well and had a fantastic season at Athletic," Kanoute told 3Sports. He further added, "Maybe I will say Lookman, Salah, and Williams."

Last year's award was claimed by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

