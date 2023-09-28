Karela assistant coach Abukari Damba aims to attract Tamale fans by winning matches

Karela United No. 2, Abukari has revealed that his side would have to continue winning their games at the Aliu Mahama Stadium in order to court the support of football lovers in Tamale.

The Pride and Passion have moved their home ground from Aiyinase in the Western region to the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale after the club was bought by NDC MP, Hon. Haruna Idrissu.

Damba’s lads have recorded their first win at their new home – a 3-1 victory over Berekum Chelsea. The gaffer says they are poised to win their subsequent matches at home to win the hearts of Tamale residents.

Damba said after the Chelsea win: “Tamale fans as we have always known them, since the days I played for RTU. Tamale fans love to see good football, that’s first and foremost. They want to see you win and it’s very normal. So, we have given them what they wanted to see.

“And I believe if we continue on that tangent, they will continue to support us, come out, see the games and of course, we will make them excited. It’s all that football is about, results."

Karela will face Asante Kotoko in Kumasi for their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante