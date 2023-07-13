Karela CEO Elloeny Amande calls on GFA to allocate more money to clubs

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Karela United, Elloeny Amande has requested that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should allot a lion’s share of their earnings to clubs.

His appeal comes in the wake of the declaration by the GFA President, Kurt Okraku that the association was in good financial standing. Amande has revealed that this has not translated into the accounts of football clubs and he wants money raised by the GFA to go to the clubs.

Amande said: “I think if you look at the financial records, they are projecting that the next year they are going to double the 20 million that was raised last year in the next year to 40 million. Well, I am sure they will be able to do it. But my gripe and anybody who has heard me talk about the administration, my forever gripe has been, where is the money going? Is it going to the clubs that are most in need of the money or it’s going into legacy projects?

“…When we raise the money, the money must go to the clubs. The clubs are the ones that are in need the most. When you give the clubs the money, we are able to develop the players.”

By Suleman Asante