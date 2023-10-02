Karela coach Tanko Shaibu likens Kotoko’s second half display to ‘dying horses’

Karela United tactician Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has compared Kotoko’s fight-back to salvage a point when both teams clashed on Sunday to dying horses.

The Pride and Passion held their hosts to a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, October 1 2023.

Tanko’s lads struck first through Kotoko old boy, Evans Adomako who outrun the Kotoko defence to skillfully beat Danlad Ibrahim in post.

This early setback left Kotoko chasing the game, and they pushed hard for an equaliser. Their efforts eventually paid off in the 91st minute when substitute Baba Yahaya rescued a point for the home side.

Tanko has revealed that Kotoko were only desperate to rescue a point to save their faces.

He told StarTimes at full time: “You know they are like dying horses. If you are dying, your kicks are heavy. So, they had to go that way in order to redeem their image.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante