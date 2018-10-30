Karela FC's Maxwell 'Messi' Baako arrives at Asante Kotoko secretariat to seal move

Karela FC winger Maxwell Baako has arrived in Kumasi to seal a move to giants Asante Kotoko.

He was spotted at the club's secretariat in Kwadaso to complete his transfer ahead of the player registration deadline for CAF's inter-clubs competitions.

The diminutive player, nicknamed Messi, is expected to pen a deal for the club's CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

He is gifted with sultry skills and a free-kick expert.

Baako was one of the influential players for the Nzema-Ayinase side for the first half of the Ghana Premier League on their debut season.

He was a league winner with Wa All Stars before leaving to sign for Karela.