Karela goalkeeper vows to win all home matches to impress fans

Karela United goalkeeper Ganiu Mohammed has expressed the team's determination to transform the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex into a formidable fortress in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The club recently made a strategic move from the Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale to the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex at the beginning of the second round.

This decision has proven successful for Karela United, as they clinched two consecutive victories at their new venue, defeating Legon Cities and securing a notable 1-0 win over Asante Kotoko during the weekend.

The match against Kotoko marked the Porcupine Warriors' back-to-back away defeats since the resumption of the Ghana Premier League. Despite a goalless first half, Karela United displayed a stellar performance, ultimately triumphing with a 1-0 win courtesy of Giyasu Ibrahim's goal in the 60th minute.

Following the game, Ganiu Mohammed, who earned the title of man of the match, revealed the team's commitment to making the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex a stronghold in the league.

"The people of Nalerigu want us to make the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex a fortress, and we will make sure we do so by winning all our home games. The fans here are giving us a lot of support, and that is a huge motivation for us. We are grateful for their support."

Currently positioned 15th on the Ghana Premier League table with 23 points after 20 matches, Karela United aims to climb the rankings by capitalizing on their recent successes at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex.