Karela player Dominic Eshun to face disciplinary action

Embattled Karela United defender Dominic Eshun will face disciplinary action from his club after his controversial transfer saga.

The player signed a contract with Hearts of Oak while under contract with his mother club in November 2018.

This became a tussle between both clubs with Karela United reporting the case to the Player Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association.

The Player Status Committee of the FA on Thursday ruled in favor of Karela United indicating that the player is still under contract and has been ordered to re-join the team.

Eshun has been home for the past four months without football as a result of the tussle.

GHANAsoccernet can confirm that management of Karela United will hold a meeting next Monday over the issue with the appropriate sanction to be given to him.

Dominic Eshun has a running contract with Karela United which ends on 30 November, 2019.

After missing his contract with Karela United for the past four months, Dominic Eshun’s contract is likely to be extended beyond 30 November as he will be made to serve the four months that that he has been home.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom