Karela tactician Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu pleased with draw against Aduana

Head coach of Karela United, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu says he is satisfied with the point earned in Dormaa against Aduana Stars in Match Day 30 of the premier league.

The Pride and Passion held the league leaders to a goalless draw at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Monday afternoon to boost their survival hopes in the top flight.

Shaibu and his lads came with a game plan which worked to perfection. They were resilient and disciplined throughout the game to ensure the spoils were shared evenly at full time.

"It has been a match that is on my heart and indeed I mean we've drawn it and I'm happy. I was expecting a win but thank God had a draw.

"...We have not lost the match and that is most appreciative," Shaibu told StarTimes.

Karela are 13th on the league standings with 39 points and return to Aiyinase to host fellow strugglers Great Olympics for their next game.

By Suleman Asante