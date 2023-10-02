Karela tactician Tanko Shaibu vows to ‘finish’ Great Olympics in next game

Head coach of Karela United, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu has been talking big ahead of their clash with Great Olympics next weekend, promising to beat Annor Walker’s side.

After holding Asante Kotoko to a 1-1 draw in Kumasi on Sunday, The Pride and Passion travel to Accra to play Great Olympics on Sunday, October 8 2023.

The Pride and Passion lost to Legon Cities on the opening day of the season but bounced back with a 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea before traveling to Kumasi to draw 1-1 against Kotoko.

Their next league assignment takes them to Accra as guests to Great Olympics. Tanko is confident his team will leave the capital with all three points.

He told StarTimes: “We will finish them. There is no way Olympics will survive. We will finish them.”

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante