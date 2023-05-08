Karela United accuse Aduana fan of pouring urine on coach Shaibu Tanko

Karela United have accused an anonymous Aduana Stars supporter of impersonating a security guard and pouring urine on their coach, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, during their match week 30 match at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

Both teams failed to break the deadlock, leaving the title battle wide open, with Medeama rising to second after an important win over Berekum Chelsea.

However, Karela United previously stated that a home fan splashed urine on coach Shaibu Tanko before the game, forcing the coach to change clothes before entering the dugout.

The event was reported by the Ainyinase-based side on their official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, not long ago, Aduana Stars were fined an amount of GHc20,000 for misconduct in their matchday 25 fixture against Tamale City FC, during which the club’s supporters reportedly damaged Tamale City FC’s bus.

The Ogya lads remain top of the table with 52 points with Medeam SC following closely with 50 points after 30 matches. Aduana Stars will play Accra Lions in their next match Medeam Sc lock horns with Hearts of Oak.