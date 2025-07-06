Karela United announce signing of former Young Apostles captain Joseph Quansah

Ghana Premier League side Karela United have completed the signing of experienced defender Joseph Quansah to augment their squad.

The club announced the acquisition of the former Young Apostles captain in an official statement on Saturday, July 5.

“We're delighted to welcome Joseph Quansah to our team. The former Young Apostles captains impressive performance last season caught our attention, and we believe he will be a valuable addition to our squad,” Karela United said in an official statement.

Last season, Karela United struggled to compete in the Ghana Premier League and had to grind late in the season to escape relegation.

Now determined to do better in the 2025/26 football season, Karela United have decided to get busy in the transfer market to recruit top players to bolster their squad.

Following the signing of Joseph Quansah, the club is understood to be in talks with some other players including attackers.