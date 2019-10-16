GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Karela United appoint Dr. Prosper Nartey as new head coach — Report

Published on: 16 October 2019
Karela United appoint Dr. Prosper Nartey as new head coach — Report
Prosper Nartey

Ghana Premier League outfit Karela United have appointed Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, according to media reports.

The University of Cape Coast lecturer has been named as replacement for Johnson Smith who left the Anyinase-based side last week.

Karela United have been without a substantive head coach after Coach Smith left to join Asante Kotoko as an assistant coach.

According to reports, coach Nartey will be officially unveiled as the new head coach of the Passion lads on Thursday.

He previously handled Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs three years ago.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments