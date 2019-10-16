Karela United appoint Dr. Prosper Nartey as new head coach — Report

Ghana Premier League outfit Karela United have appointed Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum, according to media reports.

The University of Cape Coast lecturer has been named as replacement for Johnson Smith who left the Anyinase-based side last week.

Karela United have been without a substantive head coach after Coach Smith left to join Asante Kotoko as an assistant coach.

According to reports, coach Nartey will be officially unveiled as the new head coach of the Passion lads on Thursday.

He previously handled Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs three years ago.