Karela United CEO Elloeny Amande explains club's move to Tamale

Karela United Chief Executive Elloeny Amande has provided insight into the club's decision to relocate to Tamale.

Following the acquisition of the club by politician Haruna Iddrisu, Karela United have shifted their home base from CAM Park in Ainyinase, where they had been based for a decade, to Tamale.

Amande explained that the move to Tamale was a strategic decision driven by Iddrisu, who is not only the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale Central Constituency.

"Moving Karela to Tamale was a strategic decision by Mr Iddrisu, who is the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tamale Central Constituency and also the owner of Division One side, Steadfast FC, also based in Tamale," Amande to Graphic Sports X-Space Dialogue.

"Bringing the two clubs to one city would enable them to share resources than when they were based in two regions a distance apart," he added.

Currently, Karela United holds the 6th position on the league table with four points after three games in the ongoing season.