Karela United coach Abukari Damba lauds players for hard-fought victory against Nations FC

Karela United coach Abukari Damba has praised his team's resilience and character following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Nations FC in the Ghana Premier League.

The match, held at the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex over the weekend, saw Giyasu Ibrahim's goal securing the crucial three points for Karela United in matchday 29 of the league campaign.

With this win, Karela United climbed to 12th place on the Premier League standings with 27 points, with five games remaining in the season.

Reflecting on the match, Abukari Damba acknowledged the tough challenge posed by Nations FC but commended his players for their determination and effort.

“I will congratulate my players for the effort. They showed great character amidst playing against a very difficult team to break down," Damba remarked.

He highlighted Nations FC's quality and momentum in the league, acknowledging the tough test they presented. Despite this, Damba praised his players for standing up to the challenge and securing the vital victory.

“Nations are doing so well in the league. They have so much quality and play with momentum. They gave us a real tough time but my players stood up to the test,” he added.

Karela United's next fixture in the Premier League will be against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, where they will look to build on their recent success and continue their climb up the league table.