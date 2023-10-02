Karela United Coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu issues stern warning to Great Olympics ahead of Ghana Premier League clash

Karela United coach, Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu, has delivered a strong message to Great Olympics in anticipation of their upcoming clash in the Ghana Premier League next weekend.

Shaibu was in the dugout on Sunday night as his team faced off against the formidable Asante Kotoko. The game, held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, saw Karela United taking an early lead, but a resilient performance by Asante Kotoko led to a late equaliser, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

In a post-match interview, Coach Ibrahim Tanko Shaibu expressed his satisfaction with the point earned. Looking forward to their next game against Great Olympics, he declared that his players are determined to deliver a defeat to their opponents.

“We will finish them. There is no way Olympics will survive. We will finish them,” the Karela United head coach said in his post-match.

The game between Great Olympics and Karela United is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 8.