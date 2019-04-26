Karela United coach Johnson Smith laments ''Ghanaian referees haven’t changed''

Karela United coach Johnson Smith says poor officiating persists in the local game despite the recent ground-breaking documentary on football corruption.

Last June, famed journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas released his undercover investigative piece where more than 70 referee were seen accepting bribes to fix matches.

Ten months down the line, the game is still dotted with some questionable decisions and that is riling Smith whose side lead the Premier Zone B table of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

''Ghanaian referees haven’t changed after the expose but we can’t complain even though they are still behaving abysmally," Smith said in a post-match conference in midweek.