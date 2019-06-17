Karela United coach Johnson Smith poised to upend Kotoko in Special Competition final

Karela United coach Johnson Smith has promised to add giants to their list of victims in the final of the Tier I Special Competition on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Smith, who served as an assistant coach for Kotoko nine years ago, will be coming up against his former employers.

The Nzema-Aiyinase outfit beat Hearts of Oak at home during the group stage and pulled a great shock defeating AshantiGold 1-0 in Obuasi on Sunday to reach the final.

''I have respect for all teams, but I don’t fear any team because I'm an extraordinary coach so I don't panic playing against the big teams because I know what I'm doing,'' Smith told Kumasi-based Ashh FM

''Everyone should expect a win when we come up against Asante Kotoko in the finals, I perfectly acknowledge they are my former club and how experienced they are, but notwithstanding, we are beating them in the finals.''