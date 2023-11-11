Karela United coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko laments over officiating after Accra Lions defeat

Karela United coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko is unhappy with the goal his side conceded in the game's final minute against Accra Lions.

Ali Mohammed scored just a minute after Karela United equalized through Samuel Attah Kumi to deny the visitors a point.

However, Accra Lions' winner came with a bit of controversy after Karela United goalkeeper Ganiu Mohammed seemed to have been fouled in the box.

"The performance of my team was super," he said in his initial comment after the game.

"I wouldn't want to talk much about the incident that happened before the goal but I wish the various stakeholders would watch the game and see what happened to the goal we conceded in the dying embers of the game," he added.

Karela United have not won a game in their last six matches, but Shaibu Tanko remains optimistic ahead of the game against Aduana.

"It will change with time. Even though time is not with us, these are the players we have, and we will have to make do with them," he continued.

"Times will surely change. Definitely, things will change next week," he concluded.