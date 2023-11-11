Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko aims to rebound from Accra Lions defeat against Aduana Stars

Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko is hoping to lead his team to victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday.

Karela fought hard and restored parity in stopage time after the host had taken the lead earlier. However, Accra Lions hit them back swiftly by getting the second goal to seal a crucial victory.

Karela now have a higher hurdle to jump with Aduana Stars as their next opponents in the Ghana Premier League.

Showing unwavering resolve to recover from their recent setback, Shaibu Tanko has underlined the significance of the forthcoming match against Aduana Stars.

He views this upcoming fixture as a pivotal opportunity to rekindle their winning streak and offset the lingering disappointment of Accra Lions' late goal.

“It will definitely change with time because even though time isn’t on our side, these are the players we have at the moment and we have to make due with them," Tanko said after the game.

“Times will surely change. That is what I can say for now. Definitely things will change next week (against Aduana Stars)," he added.

This match is seen as a means to not only redeem themselves but also to climb back up the league standings as tey lie 16th on the table with nine points.