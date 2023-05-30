Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko applauds team's determination in comeback draw against Kotoko

Karela United's head coach, Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko, has applauded his players for their determination and perseverance to bounce back to earn a point against Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The Ainyinase-based side came from behind after scoring an own goal to secure a draw against the defending champions at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday.

In the 29th minute, defender Abdul Rashid Mohammed erroneously scored an own goal, giving Kumasi Asante Kotoko the lead.

Regardless of the early disappointment, the Aiyinase-based club refused to be deterred and staged a strong comeback.

Karela United persistently battled for an equalizer after the halftime break, and their hard work was rewarded in the 75th minute. Fatawu Mohammed emerged as Karela's hero, scoring the vital equaliser tie the game at 1-1.

Following the game, Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko lauded the team's battling character and willpower, while he said there were areas where they might have done better, notably on defense.

"I believe that today we played a good game," said Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko. "We could have won the game if we had been more clinical in front of goal. However, the boys demonstrated great fighting spirit and commitment when we were trailing."

In spite of the draw, Karela United stay 16th in the league standings, with 41 points.