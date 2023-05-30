Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko commends team’s resilience in draw against Kotoko

Karela United coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko has hailed his team's resilience and dedication after their thrilling 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko on Monday.

Tanko praised the Passioners for their fighting spirit in bouncing back from a goal down to secure a valuable point in the match.

The game got off to a rocky start for Karela United when defender Abdul Rashid Mohammed inadvertently scored an own goal in the 29th minute, giving Kotoko the lead.

However, the Aiyinase-based club refused to let this setback demoralize them and launched a determined comeback.

In the second half, Karela United continued to press for an equaliser, and their efforts paid off in the 75th minute. Fatawu Mohammed emerged as the hero for Karela, scoring a crucial goal to level the game at 1-1.

Reflecting on the match, Tanko acknowledged the team's fighting spirit and lauded their commitment.

However, he admitted that there were areas where they could have performed better, particularly in defence.

He said, "I believe that we played a good game today. We could have won the game if we had been more clinical in front of goal. However, the boys demonstrated great fighting spirit and commitment when we were trailing."

Despite the draw, Karela United maintain their 16th position in the league standings with 41 points and must win their remaining games to stay up.