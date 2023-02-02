Karela United coach Shiabu Tanko eyes win against Asante Kotoko 

Karela United FC coach Shiabu Tanko is confident of victory in their match week 15 fixture against Asante Kotoko on Thursday at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

According to Coach Tanko, the Porcupine Warriors are a real test in his first match in charge of Karela United.

“Nowhere cool, everywhere is difficult except you know how to handle these difficulties. Kotoko is a big club by all standards but on the field of play, it is between us and we are looking first to it,” he said on Happy FM.

He further disclosed how he plans on battling relegation saying,

“The club and I are putting in the necessary structures to first and foremost escape relation. That is our first objective and we will try to attain it within the shortest possible time of my contract” he added.

Karela FC will lock horns with Asante kotoko on Thursday at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.