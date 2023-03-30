Karela United coach slams 'terrible' officiating in match against King Faisal

Karela United coach Shaibu Tanko has expressed his disappointment with the officiating during Wednesday's game against King Faisal, describing it as "terrible".

Tanko was clearly frustrated with the referee as he spoke about the various incidents during the game that he felt were unfair or poorly handled. As a coach, Tanko is focused on ensuring that his team is given a fair opportunity to compete and succeed, and he believes that the officiating in this game fell short of that standard.

"It wasn't a bad performance except that we gave away the goals for them to score. Unfortunately, I must say it was a terrible day for Ghanaian football. My issue is that the officiating was terrible because the referee did not handle the match as expected," he said.

Karela United are currently in 12th place on the Ghana Premier League table, with 29 points after 24 games. In their next league game, Karela United will face FC Samartex.