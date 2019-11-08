Karela United communication and business development chief Eric Alagidede quits club

Karela United Communication Director Eric Alagidede has left the club after a two-year stint.

Alagidede, who doubled as the Business manager, was a key figure at the club until his exit.

A protégé of deceased owner Senator David Cobbina Brigidi, the young football administrator worked his sucks off for the Aiyinase based side without any financial entitlements in the past 12 months.

However, undue "internal politics" at the club has forced him to quit to seek "peace" elsewhere.

He will not be short of offers due to his impressive work ethics and professionalism after receiving multiple offers from several Premier League clubs.

It's been a spectacular journey for the administrator after helping to cushion and position the club's brand.

He played an instrumental role in the social media presence of the club while playing an active role in the fairly tale story of Karela United in the Normalisation Special Competition where the team finished as runners-up - after losing on penalties to Kotoko.

Alagidede, who is a young talent spotter, is one of the most adored personalities at the club which appears to have ruffled feathers of some few big wigs.

He was one of the loyal servant of the club which endeared him to the chiefs and people of Aiyinase- home of the Premier League side.