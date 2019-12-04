Karela United confirms Sekondi Stadium as home venue for 2019-20 GPL season

Ghana Premier League side Karela United have confirmed Sekondi Stadium as their new home venue for the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League season according to its new owner Lawrence Cudjoe.

Karela will be moving from the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park to the Sekondi Stadium due to ongoing renovation works.

In an interview Lawrence Cudjoe explained the decision to move from the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park to the Sekondi Stadium.

“We cant use our Park for now, due to the new project going there, but we are weighing up both Sekondi and Tarkwa but it is likely we will use Sekondi Station due to our standard”, he told Connect FM.

“The CAM Park project will be completed next year”

He also revealed that he is now the club’s owner and has taken over from the Brigidi family.

“Yeah I am the club owner and we are also working hard to appoint a CEO to the lead the club, since I am the club owner I cannot be the CEO myself. So we will announce a new CEO, Management in due time”

By Johnson Blay