Karela United duo Keyeke, Taylor on trails with Hungarian club

Karela United duo Emmanuel Keyekeh and striker Diawise Taylor are currently on trails with Hungarian first Division side Nemzet Bajnoksag

The Ghanaian duo arrived in Hungry a week ago and have begun their two weeks trails with the club.

According to reports should they impress the technical handles of the club, the duo will be given a three-year deal.

Both players were heavily linked with a possible move to Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko.

Diawisie scored 10 goals whiles his teammate Emmanuel Keyekeh was instrumental for the club during their campaign in the Tier II Normalisation Special Competition.