GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Karela United duo Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Emmanuel Kyekyeh get Ghana U23 call-ups

Published on: 02 August 2019
Karela United duo Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Emmanuel Kyekyeh get Ghana U23 call-ups
Solomon Sarfo Taylor

Ghana U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko had invited Karela United duo Solomon Sarfo Taylor and Emmanuel Kyekyeh for next month's final CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria.

Taylor, a striker, scored five goals for the Nzema-Aiyinase side to help them finish runners up in the Normalization Committee Tier I Special Competition.

Kyekyeh is a 21-year-old has been one of the consistent midfielders in the Ghana Premier League.

The Black Meteors will play the first leg at home on 5 September, 2019 and the return leg four days later in Algiers.

The winner will join seven others including hosts Egypt for the tournament which will run from 8–22 November 2019.

The tournament will determine which three African teams will compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments