GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Karela United FC set to play Eleven Wise in friendly

Published on: 27 October 2018
Karela United FC set to play Eleven Wise in friendly

Ghana Premier League side Karela United are set to play division two side Eleven Wise in a friendly. 

The Premier League debutantes have written to Eleven Wise for a friendly encounter as replacement of the cancelled double header friendly with Asante Kotoko.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonder are pondering over accepting to play the Premier League side.

The game is expected to be played at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase.

The two sides will use the game as preparations for the return of their respective leagues.

 

Comments

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations