Karela United FC set to play Eleven Wise in friendly

Ghana Premier League side Karela United are set to play division two side Eleven Wise in a friendly.

The Premier League debutantes have written to Eleven Wise for a friendly encounter as replacement of the cancelled double header friendly with Asante Kotoko.

Meanwhile, Eleven Wonder are pondering over accepting to play the Premier League side.

The game is expected to be played at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase.

The two sides will use the game as preparations for the return of their respective leagues.