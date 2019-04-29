Karela United forward Solomon Sarfo eyes Special Competition golden boot

Karela United forward Solomon Sarfo Taylor says his main goal is to win the Golden Boot award at the end of the GFA Special Competition.

The striker has been in red-hot form for the Anyinase based club, scoring four in eight games in the ongoing tournament.

The 21-year old was on target on Sunday as the high flying Karela United came from three goals down to draw 3-3 against Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

"I'm very happy with my current form at Karela United. The best is yet to come from me," Sarfo told Kickgh.com

"It's all about hard work and determination. Winning the goal king award is also my target as well as clinching the competition with my club.

"We will maintain our position to win the zone two of the tier 1 to book a place in the next round."

Karela United lie fourth in Zone A of the competition, just a point behind leaders WAFA.