Karela United line up three preseason friendlies 

Ghana Premier League side Karela United have lined up three preseason games ahead of the start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.

The Ayinese based club will play Division One side Venomous Vipers at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium in Cape Coast in the first game.

Karela United will then take on Elmina Sharks in their second game on 12 December, 2019 and then play Liberty Professionals in their final group game at the Tema Sports Stadium.

Karela will be hoping to build on their impressive performance in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition where they got to the finals and lost to Asante Kotoko in the Tier I competition.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League will begin on the weekend of 27-29 December, 2019.