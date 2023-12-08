Karela United look to strengthen squad in next transfer window

Karela United are looking to strengthen their squad in the next transfer window, according to head coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko.

The team have had a disappointing season so far, with only two wins, five losses, and six draws in 13 matches, placing them 17th in the Ghana Premier League standings.

Tanko acknowledged that the team's performance has been subpar and expressed concern about their struggles. To address these issues, he revealed that the club is actively seeking new talent to bolster their roster.

"We are discussing to see players we will bring in the next transfer window. We've identified some players we will use to augment the team," he said.

When asked about the way forward for Karela United, Tanko emphasised the importance of self-reflection and improvement.

"The way forward is to make sure that we make it within our means and then pick up the pieces," he said.

The team will face off against Nsoatreman FC on Sunday at the Nana Amoah Koramansah Park in Nsoatre, in what promises to be an exciting week 14 matchup. Karela United will be looking to bounce back from their recent slump and secure a much-needed victory against their opponents.